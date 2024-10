The acid gangsters are on a burglary spree again!

After two weeks of well-earned vacation, Mr. and Mrs. W. returned to their apartment in Vienna in August. They realized that something was wrong as soon as they picked up their front door keys. The door to their apartment had not been broken open, as is known from other burglary series. However, traces indicated that a liquid had run from the lock to the floor. The lock itself no longer existed - someone had obviously been looking for something in the rooms. Jewelry, cash and gold were missing.