Soccer in women’s hands on CANAL+!

Exclusively on CANAL+: The top match of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and other matches from the UEFA club competitions.
CANAL+ has the exclusive rights in Austria for the top match of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, as well as the top match of the week in the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Conference League.
High-caliber expertise in the studio and stadium
Football at CANAL+ is firmly in the hands of women: presenters Kathi Wörndl and Amelie Stiefvatter, sports journalist Elisabeth Gamauf and reporter Marlene Breineder will guide viewers through the soccer matches, shows and games - bringing concentrated female power to the pitch!
"I'm really looking forward to the new challenge at CANAL+ and to being very close to the players, coaches and fans and sharing this thrilling sport, goosebump moments and excitement with our viewers," says Salzburg-born Kathi Wörndl.
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, Union Berlin captain Christopher Trimmel and coach Niko Kovac are part of the team of experts. Former team goalkeeper Robert Almer, Johnny Ertl and Georg Teigl also share their analysis and expertise. After each live match on Wednesday and Thursday, CANAL+ will also feature highlight shows in which all matches, all goals and the best scenes from the match days will be analyzed - all in the setting of a brand new studio!
All three finals exclusively on CANAL+
CANAL+ is currently the only provider in Austria to show the highlights of all UEFA Champions League matches on Wednesdays. It also broadcasts the Austrian teams in the Champions League and Conference League. The channel is also the only provider to broadcast all three UEFA club competition finals.
"CANAL+ has first pick rights on Wednesday and Thursday and shows the matches exclusively. This means that we select the biggest matches and they can only be seen on our channel," says Thomas Trukesitz, Head of Sports at CANAL+ in Austria. With CANAL+ you can now be very close to the action and the emotions that the UEFA club competitions bring into your living room.
You can watch these matches of the league phase on CANAL+:
- 02.10.2024 | UECL Matchday 1 | Basaksehir Istanbul - SK Rapid (match start: 16:30)
- 02.10.2024 | UCL matchday 2 | Sturm Graz - Club Brugge (match start: 21:00)
- 23.10.2024 | UCL matchday 3 | FC Salzburg - Dinamo Zagreb (kick-off: 21:00)
- 24.10.2024 | UECL matchday 2 | Olimpija Ljubljana - LASK (kick-off: 21:00)
- 06.11.2024 | UCL matchday 4 | Feyenoord - FC Salzburg (kick-off: 21:00)
- 07.11.2024 | UECL matchday 3 | either FC Petrocub - SK Rapid or LASK - Cercle Brugge*
- 27.11.2024 | UCL matchday 5 | Sturm Graz - Girona FC (kick-off: 18:45)
- 28.11.2024 | UECL matchday 4 | either Banja Luka - LASK or SK Rapid - Shamrock Rovers*
- 11.12.2024 | UCL matchday 6 | Lille - Sturm Graz (kick-off: 18:45)
- 12.12.2024 | UECL matchday 5 | either ACF Fiorentina - LASK or Omonia Nicosia - SK Rapid*
- 19.12.2024 | UECL matchday 6 | either LASK - Víkingur Reykjavík or SK Rapid - FC Copenhagen*
- 22.01.2025 | UCL matchday 7 | Real Madrid - FC Salzburg (kick-off: 21:00)
- 21.01. - 23.01.2025 | UEL Matchday 7 | Match selection to be announced*
- 29.01.2025 | UCL matchday 8 | either FC Salzburg - Atletico Madrid or Sturm Graz - RB Leipzig*
- 30.01.2025 | UEL matchday 8 | match selection to be announced
*The final match selection of the UEFA Conference League matches will be announced at the latest one week before the start of the match.
Soccer on CANAL+
All live matches and highlights are available on the CANAL+ Action TV channel and in the CANAL+ app for iOS, Android, all common smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Co. as well as via the browser.
In addition, A1 subscribers have the option of receiving the CANAL+ app and the CANAL+ Action TV channel via A1 Xplore TV. The CANAL+ Combi offer is also available directly from A1.
