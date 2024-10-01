Unemployment rises again in September

Fewer vacancies

The shrinking economy in Austria is also making itself felt on the job market. At the end of September, just under 91,568 vacancies were registered as immediately available at the Public Employment Service, a drop of around 14% compared to the same month last year. The ÖVP-Wirtschaftsbund records all job portals in its job monitor and recorded over 161,400 vacancies. The number of employees in this country fell slightly by 0.2% or 8,000 people to 3.977 million.