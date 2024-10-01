World premiere
Elroq rolls out: Skoda launches compact electric SUV
Skoda has celebrated the world premiere of the Elroq. As the name suggests, it is a compact electric SUV in the format of the Skoda Karoq. Even though it has many parts in common with the Karoq, it is essentially a shortened Enyaq - with an equally "shortened" price.
This should further strengthen the Czech VW subsidiary's reputation as a "true Volkswagen" - with a starting price of 35,490 euros, it is on a par with its aforementioned combustion-powered brother.
The Skoda Elroq takes some of its drive system from the Enyaq: the base model Elroq 50 has a 125 kW/170 hp electric motor on the rear axle and 52 kWh net battery capacity. The 60 has 160 kW/204 hp and 59 kWh. The 85 version with 77 kWh battery capacity and a 210 kW/286 hp rear-wheel drive will be the king of range.
An all-wheel drive version will be added in 2025, with an additional motor on the front axle and a total of 220 kW/299 hp.
The Czechs state the WLTP range as "more than 560 kilometers". With up to 175 kW charging power, charging the batteries is relatively quick: the longest charging time from 10 to 80 percent is for the largest battery, which takes 28 minutes. The smaller batteries of the rear-wheel drive versions Elroq 50 and Elroq 60 can be charged in 25 minutes or less.
Spacious and practical
The Elroq promises an outstanding amount of space, which manifests itself in a trunk volume of 470 to 1580 liters, among other things. Skoda refers to a total of 48 liters of additional storage space in various compartments in the interior. Although there is no front luggage compartment, there is a good solution for storing the charging cable: in a net under the parcel shelf.
Standard equipment includes a reversing camera, climate control with remote access, Proactive Occupant Protection, Lane Change Assist, Rear Traffic Alert and Exit Warning. A 13-inch touchscreen with all connectivity options is positioned centrally on the dashboard, with a small integrated speedometer screen in the cockpit behind the steering wheel.
New design line
The Elroq is not only Skoda's latest and smallest electric car, but also the first representative of the new design line called "Modern Solid", which gives it a robust appearance. The front does away with the radiator grille of the Enyaq, instead sporting what Skoda calls a "tech-deck face".
The Skoda Elroq will be available to order from October 2 at prices starting at 35,490 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
