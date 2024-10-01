Vorteilswelt
Dreams are ageless!

81-year-old model wows at “Miss Universe Korea”

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 09:20

Choi Soon-hwa, an 81-year-old model, caused a sensation at the "Miss Universe Korea" pageant. She competed against 31 other contestants and although she did not win the title, she inspired countless people with her participation and showed that dreams know no age limits. 

In an impressive display of courage and elegance, Choi Soon-hwa took part in the "Miss Universe Korea" pageant and made history. Although her plan to qualify for the "Miss Universe" final in Mexico in November fell through, she left a lasting impression.

Glamorous appearance
Wearing skimpy shorts and a glamorous, beaded white dress, the silver-haired Choi walked gracefully across the stage, took part in a singing competition and won the hearts of the audience.

Choi Soon-hwa on the Misses catwalk (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Lee Jin-man)
Choi Soon-hwa on the Misses catwalk
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Lee Jin-man)
Choi Soon-hwa at the dress contest of the "Miss Universe Korea" pageant (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Lee Jin-man)
Choi Soon-hwa at the dress contest of the "Miss Universe Korea" pageant
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Lee Jin-man)

Opportunity seized
Her participation showed that the competition can be characterized not only by youth and perfection, but also by life experience and wisdom. While Choi had to relinquish the crown to 22-year-old Han Ariel, she was still proud to take home the prize for best dressed.

"Even at this age, I had the courage to take a chance and accept a challenge," Choi explained.

Modeled since the 70s
Choi started her modeling career in the 70s after working as a nurse and proved with her participation that it is never too late to try something new.

Age limit lifted
The competition itself has made a historic change this year by removing the age limit and welcoming participants of all ages. Other restrictions such as education level, height and foreign language skills have also been removed - a move that paves the way for more diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
