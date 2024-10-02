Before the hit in Klagenfurt
“Everything for the Schwoazn!” The path of the Sturm fan clubs
Sturm last played in the top flight 23 years ago. The support from the fans back then cannot be compared to today. The "Krone" sheds light on how the Nordkurve became what it is today. . .
Our dreams are coming true, our SK Sturm is back!" can be heard in the Nordkurve. Full of anticipation for the first matches in the Champions League for 23 years. And the comeback in the top flight is also a fitting end to the sensational development of the Graz fan scene.
After all, the period of suffering following the club's last appearance in the big league in 2001 and its bankruptcy in 2006 also had a lasting impact on the organized scene. Although the "Black Fanatics" already existed in 1993, they were not yet a real curve. In 1994, the now leading fan club "Brigata Graz" was founded - inspired by the Italian Ultra movement. In other words: drums, double holders and flags were introduced.
Our dreams come true, our SK Sturm is back!
Sturm-Fans vor der Rückkehr in die Champions Leage
"Dagobert" Kartnig prevented fan clubs from providing support
After the move from the "Gruabn" to the Liebenau stadium in 1997, the then president Hannes Kartnig had a difficult time. The fan clubs (then on the south side) were prevented from supporting in their own stadium by the stewards - on Kartnig's instructions. After several arguments, the fans demanded the resignation of "Dagobert" Kartnig, as he was known internally.
Migration to Dortmund and Klagenfurt
After his departure in the fall of 2006, the financial rescue in 2007 and the move to the north side of the arena in 2008, the scene became what it is today: a showcase curve! Whereas at the turn of the millennium it was a "small group" that toured Europe, this year there were 400 fans at Brest.
More than 4000 will travel to Dortmund. A mass migration! Just as there will be on Wednesday in Klagenfurt and has been several times in the past. More than 25,000 came to the Cup title in Carinthia in 2010, and the pictures of the pyro show and fireworks from 2023 went around the world.
Carinthia fan club also joins in the excitement
The Sturmbande Kärnten is always there. Around the 2010s, a few Carinthians met at the stadium - the initial idea of founding a fan club was quickly abandoned. But since 2019, a number of Carinthians have been traveling to matches together. Although the matches in Klagenfurt are a home game, they are not happy. The fans and the club are calling for a new stadium, a home venue suitable for the European Cup! Nevertheless, the Wörthersee Stadium will become a cauldron on Wednesday against Bruges, where only one motto prevails: "Ois für die Schwoazn!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.