“Everything for the Schwoazn!” The path of the Sturm fan clubs

Carinthia fan club also joins in the excitement

The Sturmbande Kärnten is always there. Around the 2010s, a few Carinthians met at the stadium - the initial idea of founding a fan club was quickly abandoned. But since 2019, a number of Carinthians have been traveling to matches together. Although the matches in Klagenfurt are a home game, they are not happy. The fans and the club are calling for a new stadium, a home venue suitable for the European Cup! Nevertheless, the Wörthersee Stadium will become a cauldron on Wednesday against Bruges, where only one motto prevails: "Ois für die Schwoazn!"