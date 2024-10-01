Cult from the north
Metorbikes: Cool electric two-strokes with a V12 sound
Visually, the electric mopeds from Metorbike have the sound of old two-strokes. And the iconically designed single-track streamers even deliver this sound on request. But not the smell of burnt fuel-oil mixture.
While many manufacturers of electric scooters focus on futuristic design, others seek their fortune in the retro look. The latter include Metorbike from Meddewade in northern Germany, where purely electrically powered light motorcycles are created that look like café racers from the 1950s or tuned mopeds from the 1970s.
The metal bikes are given a vintage flair in the upper section by stub handlebars, a dummy tank and a single seat bench, which ends in a wooden rump if desired. The bikes are based on a classic tubular steel frame that curves downwards in a large arc and leaves plenty of space under the tank.
Normally there would be space for a motor here, but the highly polished electric motor with cooling fins has been mounted on the underside of the arch. The power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a chain. Underneath the motor is a resonance body in the style of an exhaust system, through which the actually silent bikes emit a synthetically generated engine sound. The rider can choose between different sounds such as V6, V8, V12 or two-stroke.
The power for the electric drive is supplied by a battery concealed under the dummy tank. There is a choice of three sizes with 1.6, 2.5 or 3.8 kWh and therefore ranges of 60, 90 or 145 kilometers.
Metorbike offers three power levels for the drive: Classic 50, 70 Pro and Max 100. The numbers of these model variants also stand for the maximum speed that can be achieved in each case.
In addition to the striking retro look, the Metorbikes offer modern details such as an upside-down fork, LED headlights with daytime running lights, a touch display, disc brakes and ABS. Prices start at around 7000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
