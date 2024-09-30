After attack on referee: suspension for 23 minutes

1-0 down at the break - that has never happened before this year for Moosburg, leaders of the 1st division C table. Against Treibach Juniors, it took 65 minutes for top scorer Chigbogu Onuh (22 goals in nine games this season!) to score for his team for the first time. In the end, they remained clear first with a 3:1 victory.

A goal spectacle. Strasbourg (2nd C) firing from all cylinders! They scored 27 times in the last three games! The highlight was the 14:0 victory against Himmelberg (the weakest defense in the league with 50 goals conceded)!