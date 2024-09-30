Soccer lower house
After attack on referee: suspension for 23 minutes
The referee played cards in Eberndorf's 3:1 win in Frantschach. Goal fest for Strasbourg: 14:0 over Himmelberg. Success for two new coaches in the Lower League East.
Two five-packs. Samuel Lauhard is currently "on fire" for Wietersdorf (1st C) - the striker almost single-handedly shot Steuerberg down with five goals within 56 minutes in a 7:1 victory. He also did the same last week in the 6:1 win over Reichenau - in 58 minutes.
Bending the leader! Lower league side Kraig achieved a feat that no-one had managed in the previous eight rounds. The Proprentner team beat Grafenstein 3:1 - two goals were scored by Brazilian ex-professional Sandro Da Silva, who now has nine goals this season. "I really doubted it, but with this win we're back on track," said the coach.
18 (!) cards. In Frantschach's 3-1 defeat against Eberndorf (2nd D), referee Kosmrlj had to dig deep - and above all often - into his pockets: 14 yellows, one yellow-red and three reds!
The match between Arriach and Nötsch (1st B) will continuefor exactly 23 minutes on Friday! The match was abandoned because Arriach coach Bratic had attacked the referee. After an original 3:0 penalty for Nötsch, the decision was curiously overturned by the KFV protest senate - on the grounds that the referee had failed to exhaust all means to stop the game. So the game continued with the score at 2-0 to Nötsch!
1-0 down at the break - that has never happened before this year for Moosburg, leaders of the 1st division C table. Against Treibach Juniors, it took 65 minutes for top scorer Chigbogu Onuh (22 goals in nine games this season!) to score for his team for the first time. In the end, they remained clear first with a 3:1 victory.
A goal spectacle. Strasbourg (2nd C) firing from all cylinders! They scored 27 times in the last three games! The highlight was the 14:0 victory against Himmelberg (the weakest defense in the league with 50 goals conceded)!
Coach effect in the Lower League East! DSG Sele/Zell won 1:0 against Launsdorf under new coach Marjan Smid, while Eberstein also picked up three points on coach Alex Obradovic's debut - 2:1 over Wölfnitz.
Andi Cvetko/Christoph Santner
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.