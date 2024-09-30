Containers and other Sprengel specialties

The extent to which the National Council elections have changed the political landscape in Vienna can be seen in the results of the districts, which show the voting behavior of mostly just a few blocks. The SPÖ, for example, which in 2019 was still able to achieve an absolute majority in over 30 districts, has now only managed this in two small districts in Favoriten according to the provisional results. However, the SPÖ is at least the only party that still has absolute majorities in Viennese districts.