Champions League
LIVE from 18:45: Salzburg against Stade Brest
Second matchday in the Champions League: FC Salzburg face Stade Brest. The game kicks off at 18:45, we will report live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Salzburg face a crucial match in the Champions League. If Austria's runners-up want to seriously challenge for promotion, three points in their home opener against Stade Brest are almost a prerequisite. While the Bretons, who have been in poor form of late, appear to be within reach, world-class opponents such as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid await in the second half of the newly introduced league phase.
Salzburg have maneuvered themselves into a difficult starting position with their 3-0 opening defeat at Sparta Prague. Nevertheless, coach Pepijn Lijnders emphasized that the Champions League should be enjoyed. His team does not feel any fear. "The biggest pressure is on ourselves, how we want to play, how we want to dominate," said the Dutchman. "Pressure is a privilege. We've earned it ourselves to be here. But we have to perform, nobody is going to do it for us."
Twelve out of 36 teams are eliminated after the league phase. Those in positions 9 to 24 in the overall table will play in the intermediate round for a place in the round of 16. The Bulls should pick up the necessary points soon. In three weeks' time, they continue at home against Dinamo Zagreb, followed by guest appearances at Feyenoord Rotterdam and Bayer Leverkusen.
"We need an all-in performance"
After their slump in mid-September, Salzburg bounced back last week with clean sheets in the Cup at Wiener Viktoria (4:0) and in the league against Austria (2:0). "I want to see the same level of commitment, focus, anger and desire as in the last game," explained Lijnders. "We want to build on that. We need an all-in performance."
Bidstrup back, game comes too soon for Kjaergaard
Midfielder Mads Bidstrup is likely to start for the first time after his lengthy illness. "I would like him to play 95 minutes, but I don't think so," said Lijnders about the Dane, who is so important for the pressing. For compatriot Maurits Kjaergaard, the game will come too soon after his ankle injury. However, he has not yet completely written off the league clash with champions Sturm Graz on Sunday (17:00).
Baidoo questionable
ÖFB defender Samson Baidoo, who missed the dress rehearsal against Austria due to calf problems, is doubtful. The 20-year-old would be the only Austrian in the starting line-up. Leandro Morgalla ("The most important thing is to look forward to the game and take the pressure off") will definitely start, Lijnders confirmed. This will allow Amar Dedic to switch from right-back to left-back again.
Lijnders wants to surprise Brest less with the line-up than with the intensity. "In the Champions League, you get punished if you offer moments," said the former Liverpool co-trainer. "We have to be good, almost perfect, to cause them problems." The successful qualifying matches against Twente Enschede and Dynamo Kiev in August should serve as a model. "We were like snipers there, we punished them."
Brest's weak start to the season
Brest have yet to get going this season. After four defeats in six league games, the surprise third-placed team from the previous season is only 13th in the table in France. Although they managed a 2:1 opening win against Sturm Graz in the top flight, coach Eric Roy's physically strong team have lost all their games away from home so far.
The dress rehearsal on Friday in Auxerre went badly wrong with a 3-0 defeat, and Roy is said to have become very loud in the dressing room. "I expect answers in the next few games," said the 57-year-old, who took over the Bretons in January 2023 in a relegation spot and awoke them from their slumber.
"We're looking forward to causing them problems"
Lijnders warned of a very flexible opponent. Second balls, which forward Ludovic Ajorque creates for the players around him, pose a particular threat. "They have some weapons," said the Salzburg coach. "We have to respect them, how they attack and how they play directly." Brest are also dangerous from crosses and set-pieces. "They are a complete team that has been playing very consistently for a long time. But we're looking forward to causing them problems."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.