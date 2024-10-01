LIVE from 18:45: Salzburg against Stade Brest

Salzburg have maneuvered themselves into a difficult starting position with their 3-0 opening defeat at Sparta Prague. Nevertheless, coach Pepijn Lijnders emphasized that the Champions League should be enjoyed. His team does not feel any fear. "The biggest pressure is on ourselves, how we want to play, how we want to dominate," said the Dutchman. "Pressure is a privilege. We've earned it ourselves to be here. But we have to perform, nobody is going to do it for us."