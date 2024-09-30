Vorteilswelt
Outliers &amp; rebuffs

ÖVP was unable to make gains in any municipality in Tyrol

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 15:00

In which Tyrolean municipalities did the five "big" parties ÖVP, FPÖ, SPÖ, Neos and Grüne make big gains? And where did they suffer heavy losses? The "Krone" took a close look at the election results.

0 Kommentare

In the case of the ÖVP, everything is actually quickly explained. In percentage terms, it suffered losses in all 277 Tyrolean municipalities. The heaviest losses were in Spiss, where they lost 52.4%. In a further six places (Gerlosberg, Fügenberg, Niederndorferberg, Rettenschöss, St. Leonhard i.P. and Pfunds) there were negative results with a three-way tie.

The FPÖ, on the other hand, made gains in 275 municipalities. The strongest gains were in Spiss (66.7%), Gerlosberg (58.2%) and Gallzein (51.4%). In 20 places the increase was ahead by four. In Gramais, however, the Blue Party came away empty-handed.

The SPÖ made gains in 210 municipalities and losses in 67. The red strongholds are Rum (24%), Schönwies (23.9%) and Sellrain (23.2%) as well as the provincial capital (23%), where the SPÖ is currently number one.

The Neos achieved their best result nationwide in Lans. There they achieved an impressive 19.2%. They also achieved a very good result in Gnadenwald with 18.4%, while the Pinken received no votes in Hinterhornbach and Gramais.

The Greens lost votes in 263 municipalities. The highest losses were in Wildermieming (-10.5%), Ampass (-9.9%) and Kolsass (-9.4%). In Pfafflar, it doubled from 4.6% to 9.5%.

Tyrol's strongholds of small parties
The glass town of Rattenberg stands out with top Tyrolean results for two fringe parties - 6.70% for the Beer Party and 5.74% for the Communists.

The aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic can be felt in Mariastein, where the anti-vaccination party MFG achieved 4.70%, followed by Hinterhornbach with 3.45% and Pinswang with 2.54%.

The GAZA party, which opposes Israel's policies in the Middle East, achieved the top results in municipalities with many voters with a migrant background: 2.43% in Jenbach and 2.15% in Reutte.

LMP, the list of ex-Green Madeleine Petrovic, had small successes in the Außerfern - 4.36% in Forchach, 2.08% in nearby Kaisers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claus Meinert
Claus Meinert
Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
