ÖVP was unable to make gains in any municipality in Tyrol

In the case of the ÖVP, everything is actually quickly explained. In percentage terms, it suffered losses in all 277 Tyrolean municipalities. The heaviest losses were in Spiss, where they lost 52.4%. In a further six places (Gerlosberg, Fügenberg, Niederndorferberg, Rettenschöss, St. Leonhard i.P. and Pfunds) there were negative results with a three-way tie.