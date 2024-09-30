Sunflowers in the sights
Soup thrown at Van Gogh painting twice already
Déjà vu at the National Gallery in London: activists from the "Just Stop Oil" group threw soup at two paintings by Vincent van Gogh on Friday. This is the second time that one of them has been the target of such an attack.
The painting from the Dutch artist's Sunflowers series from 1888 was already covered in orange soup in October 2022. Almost two years later, it is unlikely that the security precautions have been particularly tightened. Three activists once again managed to defile the masterpiece and another from the series.
Other visitors reacted angrily
The other visitors to the art museum were outraged. They seemed to shout "No" and "Don't do that" after the action. The activist explained to the angry crowd: "There are people in jail for demanding an end to oil and gas exploration, which is now government policy after persistent, disruptive actions, countless headlines and the resulting political pressure."
"Future generations will see these non-violent political prisoners as being on the right side of history," it added.
The three activists from the "Just Stop Oil" organization were arrested after the new attack on suspicion of damaging property. The paintings in question were removed for examination and remained undamaged, the BBC reported, citing the National Gallery.
The protest took place almost an hour after the conviction of activists who carried out the attack on the sunflower painting in 2022. This caused damage to the frame amounting to around 10,000 pounds (the equivalent of just under 12,000 euros). A 23-year-old woman received a two-year prison sentence, while a 22-year-old co-defendant was sentenced to 20 months.
