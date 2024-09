Sturm not in Graz: “Frighteningly sad!”

A new episode of "Krone oder Kasperl". This time, Michael Fally and Peter Moizi discuss Sturm Graz and Salzburg's Champions League outing (Moizi: "It's shockingly sad that Sturm won't be playing in Graz"), Peter Pacult's Klagenfurt Austria, Bayern's 1:1 against Leverkusen, the Madrid derby, the DTM in Spielberg and the MotoGP in Indonesia.