Golfers are not always gentlemen. This was also evident at the Presidents Cup in Montreal, where Team USA battled it out with the rest of the world (except Europe). The duo of Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim in particular attracted negative attention. The Koreans got into it with Scottie Scheffler when they cheered into one of his shots and then left the hole on the next green before Scheffler had finished his putt in a rare display of unsportsmanship. "Golf Digest" wrote of the Kims: "They have completely lost their minds."