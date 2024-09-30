Mourning for "Taggart"
“Beverly Hills Cop” star John Ashton has died
Eddie Murphy mourns the loss of a colleague and long-time Hollywood companion with whom he recently stood on the red carpet at the premiere of "Axel X". John Ashton had celebrated his breakthrough alongside the comedian in "Beverly Hills Cop". Now the 76-year-old has died in his bed in Fort Collins, Colorado, as a result of cancer.
Even if many did not know his name without looking him up, his face was recognizable. After first entering the profession as a touring stage actor, Ashton appeared in over 200 cinema and TV films in his 50-year career.
He also appeared alongside Robert De Niro in the action comedy "Midnight Run", in the John Hughes film "Isn't She Wonderful" and as a guest star in the series "Law and Order Special Victims Unit".
Role of a lifetime
In 1984, Ashton got the role of his life in "Beverly Hills Cop". As straightforward, rule-abiding Detective Sergeant John Taggert, he was the perfect counterpart to Murphy's unconventional cop Axel Foley.
Originally, the actor was not at all happy that he was only associated with this role afterwards. He told "CBR": "I was walking down the street and people were yelling 'Hey Taggart'. It made me angry for years because I had played so many other roles."
But in later years, he completely changed his mind: "It's a real honor for me now when people recognize me as Taggart. There aren't many actors who make such a mark on a role that they are associated with it for all eternity!"
Last big performance
Only his friends and family knew that his comeback as Taggert in the fourth episode of the cult film series in July would be his last major appearance. Ashton was once again able to enjoy the fact that both fans and critics celebrated "Axel F" as "one of the best sequels ever".
On the red carpet with reporters, he summarized his life motto as follows: "Don't mess around, work hard, have a dream and make a difference." He had taken this from his high school drama teacher.
According to his spokesman Alan Somers on TMZ, "John's impact on the world will be remembered for generations to come". And: "He leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication and achievement that will be forever cherished by his wife, children, grandchildren and wider family."
