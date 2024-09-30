Foreign reactions: “Is the Ösi-Orbán coming?”

The Italian "Corriere della Sera" describes the election as a potential "turning point" for the EU, while the German "Frankfurter Rundschau" speaks of an "alarm signal". The "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger" reported: "The election result should be a warning above all to those in Germany who hope to contain the right-wing populists of the AfD here - for example through government participation. Because Austria has shown what was previously evident in this country and not least in the USA: scandals and misconduct do not harm populists."