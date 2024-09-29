Matches abandoned? Klauß: “Completely out of touch with reality”

"Police much more present in Germany"

Rapids' coach also called the security forces to account. "It's also about clearer and better police deployment, I'll be honest. That you position yourself clearly in advance. That the police are on site quickly and can intervene faster if something happens," said Klauß, who drew comparisons with Germany: "There are a lot more security measures at highly charged matches and the police are much more present there. It doesn't always look nice, but it's a deterrent and helps."