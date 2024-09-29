Klauß after derby scandal
Matches abandoned? Klauß: “Completely out of touch with reality”
Will matches in the Bundesliga be abandoned in future and penalized with 0:3 in the event of serious scandals? A proposal that Rapid coach Robert Klauß can't get behind: "That's completely out of touch with reality."
The chaotic Vienna derby was a topic on the Sky program "Talk und Tore". The league is expected to announce the first penalties and consequences in the coming week. Bundesliga boss Christian Ebenbauer suggested in the program that in future the match should be stopped by the referee in the event of firecrackers being thrown and a 0:3 penalty assessed.
When asked what Klauß thought of Ebenbauer's proposal, the Rapid coach replied: "That's completely out of touch with reality. Because then you provoke match abandonments, smuggle firecrackers into opposing fan blocks and blame it on the others. And that's exactly what we don't want in soccer. We want the teams to decide games."
Klauß continues: "We need to work with the fans to find solutions. There are other countries as role models where we can see how we can proceed."
"Police much more present in Germany"
Rapids' coach also called the security forces to account. "It's also about clearer and better police deployment, I'll be honest. That you position yourself clearly in advance. That the police are on site quickly and can intervene faster if something happens," said Klauß, who drew comparisons with Germany: "There are a lot more security measures at highly charged matches and the police are much more present there. It doesn't always look nice, but it's a deterrent and helps."
