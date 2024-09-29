2nd Landesliga Nord
Ex-bull Ilsanker scores on debut in the lower division
What sounded like a normal lower division match in the 2nd Landesliga Nord developed into a special soccer festival. Koppl dismantled promoted team Gneis/ASK/PSV 7:1, but the focus was less on the result and more on a European Cup winner who scored on his lower division debut: Stefan Ilsanker.
Champions League idyll in tranquil Koppl: Stefan Ilsanker played under Rangnick, Hütter, Glasner and even Trapattoni, lacing up his boots for Salzburg, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Genoa CFC. On Saturday, he rather unexpectedly made his first appearance for Koppl. Ilsanker, who helped out at short notice due to an injury to regular central defender Leonhard Schlager, took up the challenge immediately - and how.
Stefan feels extremely comfortable with us.
Koppl-Sektionsleiter Christian Forsthuber
Clear victory
The match went as expected for promotion contenders Koppl: Ex-professional and playing assistant coach Lukas Schubert took the lead after just 12 minutes. Captain Benjamin Maier increased the lead to 3:0 with a brace before the break. The big moment came in the 60th minute: After a mid-range corner from Schubert, his best man Ilsanker soared into the air and pushed the ball into the net with a powerful header. The stadium almost shook and even the goalscorer himself couldn't hide a grin. After successfully completing his mission, the former team player was substituted. "He used to play higher!" could be heard from the crowd. The game, which had long since been decided, ended 7:1, with Schubert himself scoring once more.
Ilse was a worthy substitute for Leo.
Spieler-Co-Trainer Lukas Schubert
Old friends reunited
What made this moment even more special was the friendship behind the sporting facade. Player-coach Lukas Schubert and Stefan Ilsanker have a shared history. The two have known each other since their youth and played together as teenagers. They parted ways as youngsters - until now. "It was incredible! I was able to be on the pitch with my best friend again after 20 years," said an overjoyed Schubert, who also shone on the day. An emotional event that was reminiscent of earlier times.
Ilsanker - a person of respect
Stefan Ilsanker's influence is not only felt on the pitch. "When Stefan says something, everyone listens," says section manager Christian Forsthuber about his effect on the team. The young players in particular benefit from his input. Although Ilsanker is only in training sporadically, when he is there it acts as a motivational boost for the whole team. "His input is priceless, even if he only trains with us from time to time," adds Schubert. Coach Robert Lehmann also knows how important the prominent new signing is for his team. "Stefan brings calm and experience to the club, which is even more important than his footballing skills. Of course it's great when he helps us on the pitch, but his presence off the pitch is priceless."
Koppl now has a player with 61 international caps.
Spieler-Co-Trainer Lukas Schubert
The two pillars of success
Lukas Schubert, who also has an impressive soccer career behind him, brings a lot of experience to the table and is considered the linchpin of Koppl's game. "Schubert is not a fair-weather kicker, he also does the dirty work," Forsthuber praised him after the game. Coach Lehmann is also no stranger to Austrian soccer: the former Grödig player is regarded as a tactician and has a fine sense of timing when it comes to integrating young talents into the team. Together, they have created an atmosphere in Koppl in which experienced players such as Ilsanker and Schubert complement up-and-coming youngsters. "We want to build something long-term here. Our mission is to create a contact point for the youth of Koppl," emphasizes Lehmann. The successes prove him right: Koppl has established itself at the top of the league.
When youth players want to join us rather than Red Bull, even I get wee-wee in my eyes!
Koppl-Coach Robert Lehmann
Big names, big goals?
Despite the prominent line-up, Koppl remains down to earth. The friendly trio of Ilsanker, Schubert and Lehmann may seem like an "all-star team" in the lower house to outsiders, but the goals are modest. "We're not interested in moving up to the top division or winning titles," explains Lehmann. "Above all, we want to create an atmosphere in which young players can develop, and that's working wonderfully at the moment." The fact that Koppl still has the potential to cause a sensation in the league was impressively demonstrated. The 7:1 victory was not only the result of individual class, but also of team unity.
I am 100% behind Koppl!
Koppl-Coach Robert Lehmann
"If things work out, Ilse will play again at some point. Unfortunately, that's not a permanent situation. But our door is always open for him," Schubert explains jokingly. So Koppl can continue to look forward to seeing a European Cup winner in their jersey. Frankfurt or Genoa, the main thing is Koppl! Thomas Schaier
2nd Landesliga Nord: Köstendorf - Mattsee 4:0 (2:0), HSV Wals - Abersee 7:2 (5:1), Strobl - Fuschl 2:1 (1:0), Koppl - Gneis/ASK/PSV 7:1 (3:0), St. Koloman - Wals-Grünau 1b 3:0 (0:0), Faistenau - Oberalm 2:2 (2:1), Seekirchen 1b - Hof 5:0 (0:0).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.