Ex-bull Ilsanker scores on debut in the lower division

Ilsanker - a person of respect

Stefan Ilsanker's influence is not only felt on the pitch. "When Stefan says something, everyone listens," says section manager Christian Forsthuber about his effect on the team. The young players in particular benefit from his input. Although Ilsanker is only in training sporadically, when he is there it acts as a motivational boost for the whole team. "His input is priceless, even if he only trains with us from time to time," adds Schubert. Coach Robert Lehmann also knows how important the prominent new signing is for his team. "Stefan brings calm and experience to the club, which is even more important than his footballing skills. Of course it's great when he helps us on the pitch, but his presence off the pitch is priceless."