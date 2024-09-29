Green election party: “A mission to fight”

"A good basis to get up and carry on"

Social Affairs and Health Minister Johannes Rauch expressed his satisfaction in the "Krone" interview: "The election result is a good basis to get up and carry on. It is a mandate to fight. In the last few weeks, we have run like I have never seen in more than 30 years." Now it is about "forming a stable government - and that will be hard enough". Rauch: "Kickl will not be able to form a government. So there will be talks with all parties, including us."