"Krone" in the "Metropol"
Green election party: “A mission to fight”
The young lady with the colorful hair had mixed feelings: "Not as bad as I feared, but not great either."
The room was filled with foamy cheers when the first projection flickered across the XXL television in the "Metropol" shortly after 5 pm. The mood at the Greens' election party in the time-honored Kulturhaus in Vienna's 17th district was good, although by no means euphoric in view of the loss of votes.
The past five years of coalition have frayed the nerves and many supporters are glad that a new chapter is now dawning. Over spring rolls, vegetarian "meatballs" and mini wraps, the main topic of discussion at the "Metropol" was the future.
"A good basis to get up and carry on"
Social Affairs and Health Minister Johannes Rauch expressed his satisfaction in the "Krone" interview: "The election result is a good basis to get up and carry on. It is a mandate to fight. In the last few weeks, we have run like I have never seen in more than 30 years." Now it is about "forming a stable government - and that will be hard enough". Rauch: "Kickl will not be able to form a government. So there will be talks with all parties, including us."
The minister does not see any serious mistakes in the Green election campaign: "All governments in Europe have had to work under the most difficult conditions in recent years. This was reflected in the election results."
Rauch is not thinking of giving up, even if "we perhaps expected a little more." They will not allow "the right-wingers to take over the country".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
