Salzburg woman is the “guardian angel of city pigeons”

Tanja Loicht is out and about in Bischofshofen every day at four o'clock in the morning, whatever the weather. The reason for this is a sad one: she is fighting against endless animal suffering. "Pigeons are the poorest of the poor. It's only since I started dealing with this issue that I've realized how bad they actually are," she says. That's why she keeps meticulous records and visits all the nests she knows every day to replace the eggs with dummies. This has to happen at exactly the right time, otherwise the birth control is not effective. And more hatched birds also means more dead pigeons.