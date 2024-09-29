Celebrating gains and a chance of government

The match for 4th place won

People were already queuing at the entrance before 5 pm. National and international TV crews and members of the press crowded outside and inside. Then the first projection at 5 pm. Huge cheers. The match for fourth place had been won, ahead of the Greens and just short of ten percent. A magical hurdle that the NEOS have never crossed in National Council elections. In the end, the Pinks, led by Beate Meinl-Reisinger, ended up with around nine percent. Another step forward, albeit not a gigantic one.