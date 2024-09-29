Sovereign victory also in second test match

With the second victory in the era of team boss Monique Tijsterman, Sonja Frey and Co. gained further self-confidence ahead of the home European Championships starting at the end of November. In contrast to the previous day, Austria put in a consistent performance in the first half, with the exception of a brief phase, and the 8:2 lead after ten minutes was a clear indicator for the rest of the game. North Macedonia, who will represent Austria at the upcoming European Championships, came as close as four goals (11:7/21st), but otherwise had no more to play for. The hosts remained focused and extended their lead to an impressive 13 goals by the end.