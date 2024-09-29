As soon as the result is in, the coalition battle is raging

He didn't quite want to believe Karl Nehammer's rejection of him on election night anyway. "So much has already been said, especially by the ÖVP". The party could not "pretend and say we have learned something and then carry on as before". One thing is clear to Kickl: "Our hand is outstretched in all directions". What is important now is what Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen does and whether he respects the "beauty of the constitution".