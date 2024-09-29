All against Kickl
As soon as the result is in, the coalition battle is raging
The election result is less than two hours old and the battle for possible coalition options is already raging. Is the motto "All against Herbert Kickl" still set in stone?
Even if the official final result is still a long way off, the winner of the evening's election is still Herbert Kickl. In an initial reaction on ORF, the FPÖ leader was clearly delighted with the best result in the party's history in a National Council election. He thanked the voters "for their optimism, courage and confidence." The voters "have put their foot down", which means that his party does not have to change its position.
Kickl: "There is already a lot of talk"
The parties that have ruled out a coalition with him as a person - above all the ÖVP and SPÖ - should be asked "how they feel about democracy". And further: "If historically bad results are achieved, you can't have done everything right."
He didn't quite want to believe Karl Nehammer's rejection of him on election night anyway. "So much has already been said, especially by the ÖVP". The party could not "pretend and say we have learned something and then carry on as before". One thing is clear to Kickl: "Our hand is outstretched in all directions". What is important now is what Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen does and whether he respects the "beauty of the constitution".
Nehammer does not want to support "Kickl methods"
ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer, who, like SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, had firmly ruled out a coalition with a Kickl-FPÖ, was somewhat more reserved on election night. He said that he would not support "Kickl's political methods", but that "the concerns of voters who voted for the FPÖ must be taken seriously".
Andreas Babler, who had entered the race with great ambitions, had to accept a historic defeat with the SPÖ. He was visibly dissatisfied: "The result for the Social Democrats is not what one would wish for."
On possible personal consequences, Babler said: "I am known for standing still in difficult situations." His hand is outstretched towards the ÖVP for a possible coalition - even if Babler would have liked to have had "a stronger mandate from the voters" to push through the SPÖ's demands. Now, however, it is primarily about "stable conditions" in Austria. The SPÖ is ready for exploratory talks and he has already "agreed dates".
SPÖ and ÖVP probably need junior partners
However, a cooperation between the SPÖ and ÖVP would currently only result in a narrow majority in parliament - so they will probably have to look for a junior partner. At the moment, only the NEOS and the Greens are possible, neither the KPÖ nor the Beer Party will make it into the National Council.
The previous Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler insisted on the government experience of his Greens. "Of course we would have preferred a better result" in order to be able to campaign for climate protection and nature conservation in the next government. Nevertheless, the question now remains "how this country should continue to be governed. We want to make our contribution," said Kogler, not ruling out further participation in government. However, he also emphasized: "In any case, I can be in opposition."
NEOS: "We are ready"
Beate Meinl-Reisinger was very satisfied, the NEOS were able to overtake the Greens and are currently in fourth place. "I am very pleased with our result." Both the votes for the NEOS and those for the FPÖ showed that Austrians want change. Only the Pinken, on the other hand, would be able to bring about positive change. "We stand for reforms." She also sees the result as a mandate: "We are ready."
She had a clear message for the second party with a plus before the result, the FPÖ and its party leader Herbert Kickl, on election night: "I don't want you in the government. I simply don't think it's good for our country". She herself was ready for exploratory talks, but not with the FPÖ. Meinl-Reisinger also warned against the mood that prevails among the FPÖ towards journalists - such as an attack on a Puls24 reporter at the end of the Blue Party's election campaign on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.