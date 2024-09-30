Mattersburg: Fears continue for the ostrich farm

Animals already partly placed

Many animals, such as the donkey "Moritz" - six years old - and the four-year-old "Mila", who had worked a lot with children and disabled people, had already been rescued before the official end. The two younger conspecifics "Max" and "Lilly" have now also found a good place with an organic farmer in Lower Austria. The most difficult part was the removal of the ostrich families, which could not take place on time. On Sunday evening, the operator signaled that everything nevertheless pointed to a positive solution.