SPÖ: “We could not have hoped for any miracles”

The red party functionaries waited in the party headquarters in Graz's Metahofgasse for the first projection with a downcast expression - not a trace of optimism! The fears were realized when the bars of the graph flickered across the screen: the disastrous result for the SPÖ is a shock, the dismay that the FPÖ has made such a clean sweep is even greater. Behind closed doors, however, some Reds admit that they had reckoned with Andreas Babler's downfall, and some even "begrudge" him the wipeout. Many would still have preferred to see Hans Peter Doskozil at the helm.