In Upper Austria
How parties reacted to the first projection
Some are jubilant, others have disappointment written all over their faces! In Upper Austria, too, the first projection caused emotions. While the FPÖ was already drinking its first beer in Linz's Ursulinenhof before 5 p.m., the ÖVP's Heinrich Gleißner Haus was filled with stony faces and closed doors. The "Krone" was with all parties.
In the Heinrich Gleißner Haus in Linz, the headquarters of the Upper Austrian ÖVP, there were serious expressions even before the first projection, and the party leaders withdrew into a room. A first crisis meeting?
The mood was completely different at the Ursulinenhof in Linz, where the Upper Austrian representatives of the FPÖ met - the first beer was opened before 5 p.m. and the mood seemed relaxed.
Silence at the ÖVP
Then the time had come, the bars went up - loud cheers from the Blue Party! The reaction of the ÖVP was different - shy faces, hardly any emotion. "We fought, nobody needs to blame themselves. Not even Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer", said the Upper Austrian ÖVP leader Thomas Stelzer in an initial reaction.
Embarrassed faces at the SPÖ too
There were no cries of joy from the SPÖ in Upper Austria either - here, too, there was silence when the projections were made. In an initial reaction, state party leader Michael Lindner spoke of a "painful result" for his party. "The black-green government was voted out with a crash. It is painful that we were unable to pick up on this dissatisfaction among the population."
The SPÖ was perceived by the public as a "divided bunch", says Upper Austrian top candidate Eva-Maria Holzleitner. Whether the Andreas Babler project has failed - nobody wants to commit to that (yet). From Monday, there must be a "ruthless analysis in the party committees".
Prosecco remains chilled
The Greens had prepared a buffet for 80 people, but not even half of them were present at the first projection at the party headquarters in Linz. Wraps, sweet potato salad with chickpeas and 15 bottles of Prosecco - but none of them were opened, as there was no reason to celebrate. However, regional party chairman Stefan Kaineder was optimistic: "We'll have to wait for the final result, but we were certainly hoping for more. Nevertheless, we will continue to fight."
"We are satisfied"
In addition to the FPÖ, there was also a good and relaxed mood among the NEOS in Upper Austria. The leading candidate for the National Council from Upper Austria, Karin Doppelbauer, was optimistic: "We have made gains, and that is always more difficult for small parties. We are ready to take on government responsibility, but only if there are reforms."
Incidentally, NEOS leader Felix Eypeltauer is at home sick.
