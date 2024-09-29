How parties reacted to the first projection

Prosecco remains chilled

The Greens had prepared a buffet for 80 people, but not even half of them were present at the first projection at the party headquarters in Linz. Wraps, sweet potato salad with chickpeas and 15 bottles of Prosecco - but none of them were opened, as there was no reason to celebrate. However, regional party chairman Stefan Kaineder was optimistic: "We'll have to wait for the final result, but we were certainly hoping for more. Nevertheless, we will continue to fight."