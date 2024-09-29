After 13 months
Exactly 413 days after Julia Grabher won her last Tour title to date in Gran Canaria (Sp), the 28-year-old from Vorarlberg was able to celebrate another tournament victory - the 14th of her career - at the ITF W35 event in Santa Margherita di Pula in Sardinia (It). In her first final since her wrist surgery last fall, she fought her way to a 3:6, 6:0, 6:2 triumph against Leonie Kung (Sz).
As in the semi-final against Silvia Ambrosio from Italy, the player from Dornbirn did not get off to the best start in the match. After Grabher had missed a game point, Kung capitalized on her second break point to take a 1:0 lead. But it was to get even worse - the 23-year-old Swiss, who is currently ranked No. 255 in the WTA world rankings, quickly pulled away to 4:0 and did not allow Austria's former number one to get a grip on the match. However, Grabher (WTA no. 793) showed her fighting spirit as in the previous matches and fought her way back to 3:4 with a re-break. However, that was it in set one, which Kung won 6:3 after another break after 48 minutes.
Grabher gala with maximum penalty
The second set was a completely different story. While Kung only managed to score 13 points in the entire set, Grabher managed 28. The result: after 37 minutes, in which she didn't give her opponent a single chance to break, the Vorarlberg player was 6:0 up - the set was level.
Bad start, great finish
The decider did not get off to the best of starts for Grabher, who lost her first service game and quickly trailed 0:2. But once again she managed to break back immediately and, after fending off a break point, to level the score at 2:2. What's more: In the fifth game, the protégé of coaching legend Günter Bresnik initially trailed 15:40, but then scored four points in a row and broke her opponent again to take a 3:2 lead.
The preliminary decision, as this broke the resistance of Kung - who had also lost her first duel with Grabher in three sets in Montreux in September 2018. After 2:12 hours, the former world number 54 converted her second match point, leaving the clay court as a 3:6, 6:0, 6:2 winner and celebrating her 14th tournament victory - the first since her complicated wrist surgery in autumn 2023. Grabher should also make a leap in the world rankings and soon appear around 600th place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.