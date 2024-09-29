As in the semi-final against Silvia Ambrosio from Italy, the player from Dornbirn did not get off to the best start in the match. After Grabher had missed a game point, Kung capitalized on her second break point to take a 1:0 lead. But it was to get even worse - the 23-year-old Swiss, who is currently ranked No. 255 in the WTA world rankings, quickly pulled away to 4:0 and did not allow Austria's former number one to get a grip on the match. However, Grabher (WTA no. 793) showed her fighting spirit as in the previous matches and fought her way back to 3:4 with a re-break. However, that was it in set one, which Kung won 6:3 after another break after 48 minutes.