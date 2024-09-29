Mad misunderstanding
Rapids run over! Victory given away with a blackout
Hütteldorf showed its best side on Saturday, but for the first time Rapid did not celebrate a win in its fifth league home game. In the 1-1 draw against LASK, the Green-Whites gave away the win with a blackout.
Hours before kick-off, managing director Steffen Hofmann surprised Josef Bertalan in Fischamend and wished him a happy 90th birthday. This made the eyes of the oldest living Rapid player, who won three league titles (1956, 1957, 1969) with Grün-Weiß and also reached the European Cup semi-finals, light up. Before hundreds of "heroes" of the volunteer fire department from Lower Austria accepted the invitation from Hütteldorf at the Allianz Stadium. Where Rapid also handed over a donation check for 35,000 euros for the flood victims. Not only the fans but also the players contributed.
Rapid, the whole club, showed its best side yesterday, six days after the derby scandal. It wasn't Austria who were the guests, but "only" LASK. A duel that attracted 21,300 fans, many families with children - an atmospheric league match as it should be. Apart from the firecracker that flew out of the Linz sector at kick-off. There are idiots everywhere.
Only 18 minutes
But not always playful fireworks on the pitch. LASK stood firm and had the first chance through Ljubicic from close range (10'). Seidl and Co. struggled to get behind the defense and created chances. It was not until a Bolla cross, which Burgstaller finished with his head, that they took the lead - 1:0 (27'). The veteran's first league goal of the season.
After that, Rapid seemed to have LASK under control. But after just 24 seconds in the second half, Schaub and Sangare played "you take it, I've got it safe" in their own penalty area. Both ran away without the ball. A crazy misunderstanding, with this blackout the victory was given away: Zulj said "thank you" - 1:1 (46').
"Unnecessary, that cost us our rhythm," said an annoyed coach Klauß. After that, everything went against Rapid. Jansson celebrated his comeback after just three training sessions. But only for 18 minutes, then the Swede limped off the pitch. "The irritation in his knee again, nothing is broken," Klauß was able to give the all-clear. "But now he needs another break, we'll have to take him out for longer." It was also annoying that Burgstaller's hammer bounced off the inside of the bar on the pitch (78'). Then Joker Wurmbrand appeared alone in front of the LASK goal - and missed (83').
"We're angry, that's a good sign"
Despite the late run, the score remained 1-1, the first time Rapid had failed to score in their fifth league home game. The run is over, the lead in the table gone. "A point against LASK is no disgrace," said Klauß. "But the team is angry. That shows where we already stand, how hungry we are. That's a good sign."
