Rapids run over! Victory given away with a blackout

"Unnecessary, that cost us our rhythm," said an annoyed coach Klauß. After that, everything went against Rapid. Jansson celebrated his comeback after just three training sessions. But only for 18 minutes, then the Swede limped off the pitch. "The irritation in his knee again, nothing is broken," Klauß was able to give the all-clear. "But now he needs another break, we'll have to take him out for longer." It was also annoying that Burgstaller's hammer bounced off the inside of the bar on the pitch (78'). Then Joker Wurmbrand appeared alone in front of the LASK goal - and missed (83').