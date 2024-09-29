How do air brakes actually work?

The functional principle

The basic mechanics of the pneumatic brake are initially largely similar to those of the hydraulic brake. When the trucker presses the brake pedal, the compressed air previously generated by an air compressor generator is fed to the wheel brakes via hoses and valves. There it presses the brake pads onto the discs via pistons or diaphragms. When the driver releases the pedal, this pressure escapes and causes the loud hissing sound that you hear, for example, when a truck brakes next to you at the end of a traffic jam. Or has braked.