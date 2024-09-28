"Crew Dragon" to the ISS
Russian and US-American successfully launched
With two fewer colleagues on board than originally planned, a US-American and a Russian have flown to the International Space Station ISS. The launch had previously been postponed by a few days due to the effects of storm "Helene".
NASA astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov took off on time from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in Florida on board a "Crew Dragon" from tech billionaire Elon Musk's private space company SpaceX, as live images from the US space agency NASA showed.
The biggest concern on Saturday was still the weather. Rain and storms until shortly before the launch posed a risk. The Crew Dragon is expected to arrive at the ISS on Sunday. The crew will carry out scientific experiments there for several months as part of their mission.
Learning from space for Earth
Among other things, experiments will be carried out on the physics of supernova explosions, on cells and on the growth conditions of plants, which should also provide important insights for life on Earth.
The two astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson were also supposed to be part of 'Crew 9', which has now been launched. However, they had to give up their seats so that the two astronauts Suni Williams and Barry Wilmore , who were stranded on the ISS due to technical problems with the Starliner spacecraft , could be brought back to Earth.
Planned return together
Williams and Wilmore were only supposed to spend around a week on board the ISS. However, due to technical problems with the "Starliner" in which they had flown to the ISS in June, NASA then decided to bring the spacecraft back to Earth empty. Williams and Wilmore are now due to return to Earth together with Hague and Gorbunov in February.
