A “lordly” journey through time at Rosenburg Castle
Be a family of lords of the castle for a day! The "Krone" made this dream come true for winner Sylvia Ruhm in Kamptal. Today, Sunday, and next weekend, October 5 and 6, the Waldviertel Renaissance castle will be a hive of medieval activity.
Noble knights ride onto the tournament grounds. They meet for an exhibition fight with lance and sword to shine in front of the fair damsels of the castle.
On Saturday, "Krone" reader Sylvia Ruhm from Höbenbach near Paudorf in the district of Krems joined in the camp life of one of the most beautiful medieval festivals in the country with jugglers and famous falconry, feeling like a lady of the castle for a day with her family. The grandmother, who won the Krone competition, was joined by Daniela Maleschek and her five-year-old triplet grandchildren Theo, Max and Leonie, who enjoyed an exciting day.
The program included an exclusive guided tour of the entire Rosenburg Renaissance castle, lunch with the Hoyos family who own the castle and a "knighthood", as well as many other attractions. A season ticket for Rosenburg Castle was also included.
Festival today and next weekend
The medieval festival at Rosenburg Castle is not over yet. There are also exciting tournaments today and next weekend, October 5 and 6.
