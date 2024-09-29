A “lordly” journey through time at Rosenburg Castle

On Saturday, "Krone" reader Sylvia Ruhm from Höbenbach near Paudorf in the district of Krems joined in the camp life of one of the most beautiful medieval festivals in the country with jugglers and famous falconry, feeling like a lady of the castle for a day with her family. The grandmother, who won the Krone competition, was joined by Daniela Maleschek and her five-year-old triplet grandchildren Theo, Max and Leonie, who enjoyed an exciting day.