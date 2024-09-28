State Opera: Scandal over Verdi’s “Don Carlo”!

Verdi's "Don Carlo" tells of unquenched passions, self-destructive dreams, intrigues and the struggle for power and freedom. But the emotions freeze in this ice-cold production: Serebrennikov relocates Spain's royal court of Philip II to an institute for costume studies, and the opera's main characters are doubled by living dress dolls. Parallel to the story of Carlos, he uses them to demonstrate the rituals of dressing and how one loses all freedom (of movement) in these - fantastically crafted - marvels of fashion, the details of which can also be marveled at in videos. Reminiscent of Herzmanovsky-Orlando's piece "Exzellenzen Ausstopfen - ein Unfug".