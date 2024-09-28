Wild booing
State Opera: Scandal over Verdi’s “Don Carlo”!
Scandal surrounding Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlo" at the Vienna State Opera: cheers for maestro Philippe Jordan, the Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov laughed and thanked for wild booing and shouts of protest! Conclusion: a deeply chilled production.
"What a load of rubbish!", "You pay for this sh. . .dirt you pay for!" Even during the interval of the Vienna State Opera's "Don Carlo" premiere, some audience comments left nothing to be desired in terms of clarity. During the performance, heckling and shouting were often disruptive. Once so loud that conductor Philippe Jordan waved a white handkerchief as a peace flag. Serebrennikov and his team bowed in amusement at the angry booing at the end.
Verdi's "Don Carlo" tells of unquenched passions, self-destructive dreams, intrigues and the struggle for power and freedom. But the emotions freeze in this ice-cold production: Serebrennikov relocates Spain's royal court of Philip II to an institute for costume studies, and the opera's main characters are doubled by living dress dolls. Parallel to the story of Carlos, he uses them to demonstrate the rituals of dressing and how one loses all freedom (of movement) in these - fantastically crafted - marvels of fashion, the details of which can also be marveled at in videos. Reminiscent of Herzmanovsky-Orlando's piece "Exzellenzen Ausstopfen - ein Unfug".
An endgame in cold concrete rooms, devoid of any atmosphere, a withering of the characters, whose actions are heading towards Elisabetta's "Vanità" aria about the "nothingness of the earthly". Musically, Philippe Jordan and the excellent Staatsopernorchester rescue the performance from its blandness: Above all with the outstanding, incredibly distinguished Asmik Grigorian (Elisabetta) and the fiercely passionate Eve-Maud Hubeaux (Eboli). Among the male cast, one thinks wistfully of the splendor of earlier voices. This is the case with Roberto Tagliavini (Philip II) and the rather unprofiled Joshua Guerrero (Carlo). Étienne Dupuis is a reliable Rodrigo. The State Opera Chorus is outstanding.
