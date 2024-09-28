Dead cat in apartment
Police find mentally ill man with dead cat
The Vienna police were alerted because a man escaped from the psychiatric ward of a hospital in Floridsdorf on Friday. The wanted man is said to have barricaded himself in an apartment. After the emergency services finally had to force the door open, they were surprised by a terrifying sight ...
It was early afternoon when the 27-year-old suddenly disappeared from the psychiatric ward of a hospital. The police were alerted to investigate. It quickly became clear that the mentally ill man had barricaded himself in an apartment and would not open the door. He also allegedly threatened to shoot the officers if they were forced to open the door. Talks with the negotiating team also proved futile.
WEGA had to open the door by force
So the WEGA officers had to force the door open and arrest the suspect. But when the officers entered the apartment, the 27-year-old was not the only one they found ...
Dead cat found in room
In addition to several soft air weapons and ammunition, a dead cat was also found in a room. The man was therefore not only charged on suspicion of resisting public authority under the Weapons Act, but also on suspicion of cruelty to animals.
