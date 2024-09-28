"It is hell"
Israel continues bombardment of Beirut
Israel continued its bombardment of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday night. It was still unclear in the early hours of the morning whether the massive airstrike on Friday, which according to the Israeli army targeted the headquarters of the Shiite militia Hezbollah hidden under residential buildings, had killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah. In neighboring Syria, people in the last major rebel area of Idlib were already celebrating his death.
Hundreds of people in Beirut fled from Israel's attacks in the southern suburbs to the center of the capital. Shock was written all over people's faces. Frightened families waited on the streets everywhere with tears in their eyes, as a reporter from the German Press Agency in Beirut described. People who fled to the city center from the southern suburbs, where Hezbollah is particularly strong, spoke of a "hell". They sought shelter in parks, on the street and on public beaches in the sultry night. One woman said she had fled barefoot. According to eyewitnesses, an eerie calm prevailed in the early morning. One resident of the capital spoke of a "nightmare".
Hundreds feared dead
Local television stations showed night-time explosions south of Beirut near the international airport. Fires and secondary explosions could be seen. Meanwhile, rescuers continued to search for survivors of Friday's massive airstrike, which destroyed several buildings in the densely populated suburb of Haret Hreik, according to Lebanon's state news agency NNA. There could be dozens or even hundreds of casualties.
The war in Lebanon could lead to a further escalation with the involvement of external powers.
Guterres warns against escalation of the war
UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned urgently against an escalation of the conflict. "The war in Lebanon could lead to a further escalation with the involvement of external powers," he said at a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "We must avoid a regional war at all costs." According to the UN, tens of thousands of people have already fled to Syria since the start of the heavy Israeli attacks in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Israel's army reported further air strikes on "terrorist targets" in Beirut belonging to Hezbollah during the night. No details were given in the announcement.
Israel's army had announced further attacks in the area of the Lebanese capital during the night. It said that weapons production facilities, buildings in which modern weapons were stored and command centers of the pro-Iranian militia had been attacked. According to Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari, rockets were stored under civilian residential buildings, which also posed a threat to international shipping and strategic facilities in Israel. The Israeli army had previously called on the residents of the attacked area to evacuate.
Hezbollah rejected the Israeli army's claim that it had attacked the militia's weapons depots. There were no weapons or depots in the attacked buildings.
Meanwhile, Israel's military said it had again attacked Hezbollah militia positions in the south of Lebanon. Following shelling from Lebanon, the air force bombed the launching device, the army announced during the night. At least three shells had previously been fired at Israel from there, most of which had been intercepted. Other Shia militia positions in southern Lebanon were also attacked, including buildings in which Hezbollah had stored weapons.
Attack on Hezbollah headquarters
The attack on the Hezbollah headquarters reported by Israel was the "most aggressive step" taken by Israel in the past two weeks, with sophisticated intelligence operations, targeted killings and heavy bombing, wrote the Wall Street Journal. The militia is to be prevented from crossing the border into Israel. So far, the attacks in Beirut have been "targeted killings" of Hezbollah commanders, wrote the Times of Israel. However, the latest attacks were more extensive and targeted the destruction of infrastructure and high-ranking individuals.
If Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was indeed killed, this would not only be an "enormous blow" for the militia he leads, wrote the Wall Street Journal. It would also be a serious blow to its most important supporter, Iran, and the network of allied militias that Tehran has built up throughout the Middle East against its arch-enemy Israel. It would also be the clearest signal yet that Hezbollah has been deeply penetrated by Israeli intelligence, the US newspaper added.
