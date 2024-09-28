Israel continues bombardment of Beirut

Hundreds of people in Beirut fled from Israel's attacks in the southern suburbs to the center of the capital. Shock was written all over people's faces. Frightened families waited on the streets everywhere with tears in their eyes, as a reporter from the German Press Agency in Beirut described. People who fled to the city center from the southern suburbs, where Hezbollah is particularly strong, spoke of a "hell". They sought shelter in parks, on the street and on public beaches in the sultry night. One woman said she had fled barefoot. According to eyewitnesses, an eerie calm prevailed in the early morning. One resident of the capital spoke of a "nightmare".