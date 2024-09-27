Demands & slogans
Beer party wants to be “feather duster” in parliament
The Beer Party ended its election campaign on Friday afternoon at Vienna's Museumsquartier. Top candidate Dominik Wlazny: "We want to be the feather duster in parliament - more like the Dyson."
From the back of a white truck in which Dominik Wlazny has been touring the federal states over the past few weeks, he shouted out well-known demands and slogans from the election campaign to around 50 people - a large proportion of them candidates or party members: "We're foaming at the mouth!".
Wlazny defies poor poll ratings
Wlazny was not frothing at the mouth despite the recent downturn in the polls, some of which saw the beer party failing to enter parliament. It is precisely there that they want to "get to work" from Monday, for which they have spent the last few months "hacking and getting a party fit for parliament on its feet".
We are foaming at the mouth!
Bierpartei-Spitzenkandidat Dominik Wlazny
Wlazny taunts the major parties
The regulars' tables that had been held in many places had been so well received that the ÖVP, SPÖ and FPÖ had copied them. "If you lack your own ideas," he jibed in the direction of the major parties. In general, he saw himself "under fire from many sides" during the election campaign.
Once again, Wlazny emphasized that he wanted to talk to everyone "who has good ideas" after the election. The "arguing and shouting" currently taking place in the National Council would not solve any problems. They do not want to play anyone off against each other, and Wlazny also rejected the idea of being "a party of the young".
Wlazny calls for separation into different school types only from the age of 16
In addition to the healthcare system, in which the financial situation of patients plays too great a role, Wlazny focused primarily on education. He reiterated the call for a separation into different types of school only from the age of 16 and a "future" subject. We also need to "strengthen the strengths. That sounds a bit like a politician now, but it's about the future of our children," said Wlazny, who in the past has always made a point of leading "a party without politicians".
