Beer party wants to be “feather duster” in parliament

Wlazny calls for separation into different school types only from the age of 16

In addition to the healthcare system, in which the financial situation of patients plays too great a role, Wlazny focused primarily on education. He reiterated the call for a separation into different types of school only from the age of 16 and a "future" subject. We also need to "strengthen the strengths. That sounds a bit like a politician now, but it's about the future of our children," said Wlazny, who in the past has always made a point of leading "a party without politicians".