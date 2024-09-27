Experts: Western line could even be closed for a year

The Atzenbrugg tunnel is one of the few tunnels that has a trough and therefore a low point - "with troughs, the water runs in from both sides when it comes." The trough was chosen out of consideration for the local population. "But if another disaster happens, such as a dam bursting, an engineer can't know that." Consideration was given to the population. Of course, a different route would have been found for an unpopulated area.