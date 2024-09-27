Electricity switched off
Smart meter denied: case takes a new turn
In July, elderly Styrian women had their lights turned off because they did not want a digital electricity meter. Now the regional civil court has made a decision that gives cause for hope.
Since July 10, East Styrian women Gertrude Nistelberger (83) and her sister Helene Wagner (92) have been cut off from the power grid and have to rely on an emergency generator. As reported, Nistelberger and her daughter and her husband, as homeowners, had refused to replace their mechanical electricity meter with a digital meter (smart meter). As a result, Feistritzwerke disconnected the system from the grid - after several letters to the family. They were legally obliged to install the new meters by the end of the year and are complying with this order, the network operator said in response to an inquiry from Krone.
Like several people affected in Styria, the family has also consulted a lawyer. Gottfried Forsthuber, a lawyer from Lower Austria, filed an application with the arbitration board and an application for an interim injunction with the district court. However, the court rejected the application.
"The court has ruled in our favor"
Now, however, there is a glimmer of hope for those affected: The Graz Civil Regional Court has overturned the decisions of the district courts in several cases and is questioning whether the power cuts are lawful. "The court has given us a lot of thought and has proved us right. This is no way to treat people, electricity customers. Nevertheless, some grid operators are still threatening to switch off the electricity," says lawyer Forsthuber. However, the case is now likely to go to the Supreme Court, where the final decision will be made.
