Attack in Vienna

Gang of youths beat up driver and steal BMW

Nachrichten
27.09.2024 14:26

A gang of youths allegedly beat up a driver severely last weekend in Vienna-Ottakring, stole his car keys and then stole his car from the tow yard. Beforehand, they allegedly asked him to drive his BMW, which he denied. 

According to police spokesman Philipp Haßlinger, the gang of young people aged between 14 and 19 were not allowed to enjoy their stolen goods for long. On Thursday, officers were able to locate the car on the Wiedner Gürtel and the four occupants were arrested. 

Request for a guest ride denied
The youths are said to have first approached the man in the street and asked him to let them drive his brand new BMW. He denied the guest ride, as well as the request to give them money. 

The situation then escalated and they allegedly beat the man up. They allegedly robbed the victim with punches and kicks - including to the head - and stole his shoulder bag and car keys. The victim was seriously injured, suffering bruises and lacerations. 

Suspects tracked down the car
The man apparently wanted to take safety precautions and had his car towed to a parking lot in Donaustadt. For reasons that are not yet known, the gang of youths allegedly located the car and stole it.

How the suspects could have known about the location of the car is currently under investigation.

Investigations by the State Office of Criminal Investigation and the Soko KFZ in cooperation with the car manufacturer finally led to the vehicle being located on Thursday afternoon on the Wiedner Gürtel in Vienna-Favoriten. 

Defense against confrontation futile
Thanks to a coordinated approach by the emergency services, all four occupants were taken into custody. Previously, they had allegedly tried to confront the officers and had entered into a direct confrontation. However, the suspects quickly realized that this action was futile - the 16-year-old main suspect had to accompany the officers to the police station, while the remaining three were charged.

The victim's BMW was recovered, but was not damaged. And: even the original license plate was still on the vehicle.

