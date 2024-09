St. Pölten face Barcelona and ManCity

What is possible this time?

Like last year, Austria's serial champions were drawn from the third pot. In 2023/24, they had even speculated about reaching the quarter-finals due to a draw that was feasible on paper, but then failed to get beyond a point in a 0-0 home draw against Slavia Prague. Olympique Lyon (14) and Brann Bergen (13) advanced, while Slavia (5) were also eliminated.