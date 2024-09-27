Expert: Clear victory
Winners and losers: how the elephant round went
A real marathon of TV duels and elephant rounds lies behind the leading candidates of the parties. On Thursday evening, the last confrontation between all party leaders took place on ORF. Together with political scientist Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, the "Krone" analyzed the final appearances of the leaders.
Up to 1.125 million viewers did not miss the last so-called elephant round before the election on ORF 2 on Thursday evening. The party leaders discussed against and with each other one last time. "As we saw with the example of US President Joe Biden, you can lose elections, offices and votes in such duels. But that didn't happen on Thursday evening," explains political scientist Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle.
Nevertheless, some candidates did better than others.
Pink power woman was convincing
For the expert, NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger cut the best figure. "She was friendly, positive and more lively than her competitors. She impressed with her articulation and showed that the economy is her topic," says Stainer-Hämmerle. In contrast, she did not play the "women's card" at all - or needed to.
Chancellor Karl Nehammer probably also fell victim to his positioning in the round on Thursday. "The chancellor seemed stoic at times, didn't look at anyone and didn't turn to anyone," analyzes the expert. At the same time, he tried to appear confident and statesmanlike.
Babler says little, Kickl thinks about it
According to the expert, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler was not convincing. "He talks a lot, but says little. As Doris Bures wrote in her letter, he often loses himself in details. In contrast, there is no grand narrative," says Stainer-Hämmerle.
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, however, has made it clear "that he is beginning to think about the new poll figures ". The flood had taken Kickl off the stage and opened up new opportunities for Nehammer. On Thursday evening, the FPÖ leader was less statesmanlike than in other duels, but again "sharper in tone".
And the Green Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler? He seemed absent at times, but was on fire again when it came to green issues. The "wavering" appearance of the Green leader had hardly any effect on the voters' decision. "The Greens already know Werner Kogler. They know what he stands for. He is a brand!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.