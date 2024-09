“Never sent Strache flowers, of course”

The train from Vienna is 25 minutes late. Well, the floods have also kept Tobias Pötzelsberger on his toes recently. With almost hourly reports in the news. And as far as his second mainstay is concerned, the ZIB man is also currently running at full speed. His Austrian tour kicked off on Thursday, and his new album "Prudence" is well worth listening to. Even if Mr. and Mrs. Austrian know him primarily as a news presenter, the 41-year-old can also sing. Although he has never had any vocal training. "I went to a singing teacher once in my life, but I left because I thought to myself: the exercises won't do me any good. I used to sing in the car with my mom. That's how it came about," says the Upper Austrian.