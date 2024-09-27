SPÖ election crash?
Mladenova: “Babler failed to reach an agreement!”
Krone domestic politics journalist Petja Mladenova analyzes the current situation two days before the national elections in a krone.tv interview. Right at the beginning, she discusses the fact that the gap between the FPÖ and ÖVP has been narrowing in recent days, according to opinion pollsters. Mladenova.
"The FPÖ was perhaps too confident of victory to come first. But perhaps the floods also helped the ÖVP. They were able to show their ability to act." The generally more objective election campaign would also have helped ÖVP lead candidate Karl Nehammer.
However, the SPÖ presented a rather unclear picture: "Before the start of the election campaign, it was still a Triell. But then it increasingly became a duel between Nehammer and Kickl. The very left-wing line of the SPÖ under Andreas Babler has not impressed many within the SPÖ either. Rumor has it that an internal SPÖ crisis meeting could take place on the evening of the election." If the SPÖ achieves a result of less than 20 percent, which would be even lower than the worst result in the SPÖ's history at the last election, the domestic politics journalist has a clear assessment: "Then he will have to go." The reason for a possible poor SPÖ result would be internal party disagreements: "There is no agreement or coherence within the SPÖ. There are numerous internal party groups such as the trade unions or the Vienna SPÖ. Babler has not managed to reach an agreement."
Beer party has been hiding
The NEOS and Greens are not yet sure who will come fourth and fifth in the election results: "NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger is at the peak of her career. She is in top form and very good rhetorically. Werner Kogler once brought the Greens back into parliament. He also keeps the party's internal camps together." However, it is not yet possible to say whether the flood would have an impact on the Green election result. In conclusion, the domestic policy journalist is harsh on the Beer Party: "Wlazny has largely dispensed with an election campaign and hidden away."
