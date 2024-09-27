Mladenova: “Babler failed to reach an agreement!”

However, the SPÖ presented a rather unclear picture: "Before the start of the election campaign, it was still a Triell. But then it increasingly became a duel between Nehammer and Kickl. The very left-wing line of the SPÖ under Andreas Babler has not impressed many within the SPÖ either. Rumor has it that an internal SPÖ crisis meeting could take place on the evening of the election." If the SPÖ achieves a result of less than 20 percent, which would be even lower than the worst result in the SPÖ's history at the last election, the domestic politics journalist has a clear assessment: "Then he will have to go." The reason for a possible poor SPÖ result would be internal party disagreements: "There is no agreement or coherence within the SPÖ. There are numerous internal party groups such as the trade unions or the Vienna SPÖ. Babler has not managed to reach an agreement."