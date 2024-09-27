"Torture for women!"
Kendall Jenner’s crazy squeeze look upsets fans
If you want to be beautiful, you have to suffer. The old adage seems to be highly topical again for many designers. Which is why Kendall Jenner has now received a real shitstorm for the look she wore at the Schiaparelli show in Paris.
It was actually supposed to be just a job like any other for Kendall Jenner. However, the Schiaparelli catwalk show has now left the model beauty with a somewhat stale aftertaste. The look that the 28-year-old presented on the catwalk was anything but well received by fans.
Pressed into an outfit
The reason: Jenner was supposed to present a corset top in natural white with a fashionably cut pair of blue jeans at the show of the luxury fashion house known for its extraordinary creations. However, as videos and pictures taken before and behind the scenes of the fashion show show, this is anything but comfortable to wear.
On the contrary: it almost seems as if Kim Kardashian's half-sister has been literally squeezed into the top. Not only does the waist look even thinner than usual, but Kendall's cleavage is also literally squeezed together and pressed out of the deep neckline of the piece.
Backstage videos circulating online also suggest that the model beauty's freedom of movement is quite restricted in the corset top.
Fans were more than appalled by the somewhat unhealthy look online. "These designs are literally torture for women," one fan immediately complained.
"That doesn't look comfortable. Ouch!", another was also certain. "An unflattering style," grumbled another, while yet another said Jenner looked "as stiff as a spaghetti" in this top.
Sister Kylie also criticized
Many fans were also concerned about Jenner's health. "Kendall, please breathe!" pleaded one. And another explained: "She looks more than uncomfortable. You can see it on her face."
But it wasn't just Kendall Jenner who shocked fans with her fashion show look, sister Kylie also got her comeuppance for her style.
The 27-year-old, who sat in the front row at the Schiaparelli show to admire her sister on the catwalk, received a lot of criticism for her XXS waist. And even half-sister Khloe asked worriedly: "Are you okay?"
