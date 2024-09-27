Mikl-Leitner: “ÖBB is making things too easy for itself!”

Climate ticket becomes "worthless" for Lower Austrians

The replacement service along the "old Westbahn route" that is currently being offered, as well as the few replacement buses, would be "nowhere near" sufficient, according to the head of the province. "Numerous people have bought a climate ticket for precisely this reason. This climate ticket is now worthless for many because they have had to switch back to their car or to carpooling," criticizes Mikl-Leitner.