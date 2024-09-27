Damage to the western line
Mikl-Leitner: “ÖBB is making things too easy for itself!”
As we know, the flood-related repair work on the new western line will continue into next year. Thousands of commuters, mainly from Lower Austria, will therefore have to reschedule their journey to work - and expect delays. "An odyssey", criticizes Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria.
Getting up earlier, but still not arriving at work earlier. For thousands of commuters from Upper Austria, Vienna and mainly Lower Austria, this is currently a bitter daily routine. The repair work on the new western line across the Tullnerfeld, which was badly affected by the floods in Lower Austria, will take until next year - at least.
Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner is therefore now appealing to ÖBB: "Since the flood disaster, the journey to school or work has been like an odyssey for many commuters in Lower Austria who rely on the Western line."
Climate ticket becomes "worthless" for Lower Austrians
The replacement service along the "old Westbahn route" that is currently being offered, as well as the few replacement buses, would be "nowhere near" sufficient, according to the head of the province. "Numerous people have bought a climate ticket for precisely this reason. This climate ticket is now worthless for many because they have had to switch back to their car or to carpooling," criticizes Mikl-Leitner.
According to the head of the province, ÖBB is "currently making things too easy for itself". Adequate replacements must be provided as long as the 'new' Westbahn line is not passable.
According to ÖBB, the second track on the old Westbahn line will be open again in October. "Although this will provide relief, the residents of the Tullnerfeld region will not benefit from this and commuters will still have to rely on a reduced service - unless there is a significant increase in the ÖBB bus service," concluded Mikl-Leitner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
