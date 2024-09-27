“Third division”: Roy Keane settles accounts with Arsenal

"What are you?"

"There was a scene where Ben White just kicked the ball out, Declan Rice just knocked the ball away several times," Keane recalled on the Sky program "Stick to Football". Measures that should not be expected from such a team. "We're talking about Arsenal here, not a lower-ranked team playing in the FA Cup. When I see English internationals simply knocking the ball out of play, I think to myself: What are you? Second division? Third division?"