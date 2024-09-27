Automatically stored draft

Illegal trade in Nazi devotionalobjects uncovered

The aim was to dismantle the structures of an extreme right-wing network suspected of illegally trading in Nazi devotional objects. The trade took place via an instant messaging service, whereby not only Nazi symbols and other banned objects were distributed, but also Nazi ideology itself was passed on online. In total, several hundred Nazi devotional objects, various weapons and a large quantity of data carriers were seized during the searches (see photos below).