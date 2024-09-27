Automatically stored draft

House searches
A significant blow against right-wing extremism in Austria: On Wednesday, 18 house searches were carried out by the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) during an Austria-wide Joint Action Day, supported by EUROPOL. Several hundred Nazi devotional objects as well as various weapons and data carriers were seized.
In cooperation with the nine state offices for state security and counter-extremism (LSE), the judiciary and with the support of EUROPOL, raids were carried out in nine federal states in the early hours of Wednesday morning. A total of 18 house searches were carried out on 20 suspects - including one woman.
Illegal trade in Nazi devotionalobjects uncovered
The aim was to dismantle the structures of an extreme right-wing network suspected of illegally trading in Nazi devotional objects. The trade took place via an instant messaging service, whereby not only Nazi symbols and other banned objects were distributed, but also Nazi ideology itself was passed on online. In total, several hundred Nazi devotional objects, various weapons and a large quantity of data carriers were seized during the searches (see photos below).
The confiscated items included badges, daggers, uniforms, helmets, protective masks, flags and medals - some of these items were kept in a collection described by the authorities as a "Nazi museum". The officers also found long guns, cutting and stabbing weapons and banned brass knuckles in the searched premises.
Investigations in five federal states in focus
The investigations focused on the federal states of Lower Austria, Burgenland, Upper Austria, Salzburg and Styria. Eleven suspects were also questioned in these provinces.
What are Joint Action Days?
"Joint Action Days" are priority actions of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution that are carried out at both national and international level. In recent years, several such operations have taken place in Austria in various areas of crime, including hate crime and Islamist extremism.
In Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Carinthia, the state offices for state security also carried out state police measures, including three further house searches and a voluntary inspection. A total of four suspects were questioned in these three federal states.
Successful strike against extremist structures
The raids and seizures were the result of months of painstaking investigative work by the responsible authorities, in particular the Lower Austrian LSE. The seizure of weapons and Nazi devotional objects illustrates the danger posed by such right-wing extremist networks. However, the investigations have not yet been concluded.
"The police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution are taking consistent and vigorous action against all forms of extremism," emphasizes Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. "The police finally need powers to monitor messenger services in order to be able to take action against extremists on an equal footing," demands the ÖVP politician.
The police finally need powers to monitor messenger services in order to be able to take action against extremists on an equal footing.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner
The police also emphasized that the successful operation was only possible thanks to the close cooperation of various national and international authorities. "We will continue to take tough action against extremism," explained a spokesperson for the DSN. Justice Minister Alma Zadic also emphasized once again how important it is to continue the fight against right-wing extremism with determination.
The population is asked to continue to report suspicious activities immediately in order to make an important contribution to the fight against extremism.
