“Sign against the right”: must residents go to court?

Public appeal "against the right"

"Shortly before the election, we wanted to make the residents of Bürmoos aware once again of the impending shift to the right in the event of an FPÖ victory by Herbert Kickl. We wanted to take a clear stand." The posters read "Kickl is poison for our future" and "We've had brown before, it was shit". There is also a list of what the population would sacrifice if the FPÖ were to win the National Council elections and a call for our multicultural existence, whereby our "numbers are Arabic" and democracy is based on "Greek origins".