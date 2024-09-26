Vorteilswelt
This is getting loud ...

This is how St. Stephen’s Cathedral “disturbs” the FPÖ election campaign finale

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 19:06

Bum, Pum, Pummerin: The bells of St. Stephen's Cathedral will ring normally during the FPÖ election campaign final on Friday. This was announced by the archdiocese. However, the ringing is not to be understood as either support or disruption of the event. 

0 Kommentare

The bells will ring at 3 pm (commemoration of the hour of Jesus' death) and at 5, 6, 7 and 8 pm during prayer and mass times.

No right of objection
As St. Stephen's Cathedral is owned by the city, there is no right of objection when it comes to events.

"Square closely linked to St. Stephen's Cathedral"
"In the public perception, this square is closely linked to St. Stephen's Cathedral. However, Stephansplatz is owned by the City of Vienna and the Archdiocese of Vienna has no right to object to events," explains the archdiocese on its website.

Support or disruption?
The archdiocese also pointed out that the cathedral bells will remain on: "At similar events in the past, there have been complaints from people who were upset that the cathedral bells had disturbed the event, as well as from people who were of the opinion that the church was also supporting the event by ringing the bells. However, neither is the case."

Speech by Kickl also planned
The Freedom Party is inviting people to its final rally on St. Stephen's Square on Friday evening. Speeches are planned by state party chairman Dominik Nepp, state leadership candidate Harald Stefan and federal party chairman Herbert Kickl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

