This is getting loud ...
This is how St. Stephen’s Cathedral “disturbs” the FPÖ election campaign finale
Bum, Pum, Pummerin: The bells of St. Stephen's Cathedral will ring normally during the FPÖ election campaign final on Friday. This was announced by the archdiocese. However, the ringing is not to be understood as either support or disruption of the event.
The bells will ring at 3 pm (commemoration of the hour of Jesus' death) and at 5, 6, 7 and 8 pm during prayer and mass times.
No right of objection
As St. Stephen's Cathedral is owned by the city, there is no right of objection when it comes to events.
"Square closely linked to St. Stephen's Cathedral"
"In the public perception, this square is closely linked to St. Stephen's Cathedral. However, Stephansplatz is owned by the City of Vienna and the Archdiocese of Vienna has no right to object to events," explains the archdiocese on its website.
Support or disruption?
The archdiocese also pointed out that the cathedral bells will remain on: "At similar events in the past, there have been complaints from people who were upset that the cathedral bells had disturbed the event, as well as from people who were of the opinion that the church was also supporting the event by ringing the bells. However, neither is the case."
Speech by Kickl also planned
The Freedom Party is inviting people to its final rally on St. Stephen's Square on Friday evening. Speeches are planned by state party chairman Dominik Nepp, state leadership candidate Harald Stefan and federal party chairman Herbert Kickl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.