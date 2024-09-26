Traunsee trouble
Construction site dirt made nets visible to fish
In Lake Traunsee, climate change is tormenting the finfish and making it increasingly difficult for them in the ever warmer water. This year there were even fewer catches because dirt helped the fish. Water quality control has been ordered.
If it is foggy, people have problems seeing obstacles in time. If the visibility in the lake is cloudy, nets suddenly become visible to fish - and they don't swim in!
Less oxygen, more suspended matter
This year, the Traunsee fishermen had to take painful note of this phenomenon. Their nets remained increasingly empty. One reason for this is that climate change - the cold lake is getting warmer and less oxygen-rich - means that fewer finfish are on the move anyway. The population has halved over the past decade. On the other hand, the few fish - the "bread and butter" fish is the whitefish - are making big bows around the nets.
Protection system was too small
A water ecologist from the province of Upper Austria got to the bottom of the mystery and was able to prove a reported turbidity in the water and determine its origin: the pumped storage construction site of Energie AG in Ebensee. The water protection plant, which is supposed to clean the polluted construction site wastewater, was too small and is also said to have been poorly maintained. This caused the turbidity in the lake, but did not cause any fish to die.
State Councillor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder (Greens) now wants to carry out a local inspection with the fishing rights holders and further checks have been ordered.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.