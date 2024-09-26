Turkish gifts?
Bribery: New York mayor indicted
New York Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted. The 64-year-old Democrat is accused of bribery, fraud and illegal financing of election campaigns, among other things, according to the public prosecutor's office in the US metropolis. He is alleged to have received benefits from Turkey.
According to US media reports, this is the first federal felony charge against an incumbent mayor of the metropolis of millions.
Mayor denies allegations
Adams had already addressed the impending charges in statements the previous evening and described any accusations as "completely false and based on lies". He said he was "innocent" and would fight the allegations "with every ounce of my strength and spirit". He had always known that he himself could become a target if he stood up for the citizens of New York.
The former police officer has been New York City Hall boss since January 2022, but has not been able to achieve much so far. Most recently, things have been turbulent in his city government: several of Adams' employees are under investigation for various allegations and there have been numerous resignations.
Money received from Turkey?
The indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday morning, follows an investigation that began in 2021. It focused in part on whether Adams conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign campaign contributions. Any political quid pro quos are also the subject of the investigation.
The gifts were worth more than 100,000 US dollars, investigators said. At least one Turkish government official is involved in the case. Adams had also tried to cover up the gifts.
The New York mayor held a press conference:
In exchange for the perks, Adams allegedly pressured New York Fire Department officials as mayor to sign off on a new Turkish consulate building in Manhattan, even though there were problems with the fire inspection.
Adams calls for patience, others for his resignation
Adams' popularity ratings have plummeted since the allegations came to light and calls for his resignation have grown louder and louder, most recently even from within his own ranks. "I cannot see how Mayor Adams can continue to govern New York City," wrote Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on X before the official announcement of the charges. "For the good of the city, he should resign." Adams himself has called on New Yorkers to be patient.
