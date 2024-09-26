Bribery: New York mayor indicted

Adams calls for patience, others for his resignation

Adams' popularity ratings have plummeted since the allegations came to light and calls for his resignation have grown louder and louder, most recently even from within his own ranks. "I cannot see how Mayor Adams can continue to govern New York City," wrote Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on X before the official announcement of the charges. "For the good of the city, he should resign." Adams himself has called on New Yorkers to be patient.